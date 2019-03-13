  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Natomas, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – At least seven cars were left with flat tires after running over debris from a crash in Natomas early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. California Highway Patrol officials say a Mazda hit a light pole after getting on the freeway from West El Camino Avenue.

That driver took off.

Then another car hit the ramp metering light. In total, CHP says about seven cars were damaged in the resulting debris – including one car that went down the embankment.

Crews have since cleaned up the debris from the scene.

Two people had minor injuries, CHP says.

