mountain lions

SONOMA COUNTY (CBS13) – Two tiny mountain lion kittens were caught on camera snuggling up next to their mama.

The adorable scene was captured by researchers in Sonoma County. The kitties were born in the Trione-Annadel State Park.

In the pictures, the kittens are about ten-days-old.

Their mama is a three-year-old big cat tagged P-11. Researchers say this may be her first litter.

The young mountain lions will stay with her to learn “big cat skills.” They’ll likely set off on their own in about a year.

