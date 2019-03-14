CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – An early morning pursuit in Citrus Heights ends in a crash and a suspect in handcuffs.

It started on Greenback Lane and Indian River Drive during a routine traffic stop Thursday morning. Authorities say the suspect attempted to give them a false name.

At some point, the driver took off and led authorities on a chase onto Interstate 80 before crashing into a pole and at least three cars on Zenith Drive.

The suspect attempted to run away but officers were able to catch him.

He was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.