  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Citrus Heights News

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – An early morning pursuit in Citrus Heights ends in a crash and a suspect in handcuffs.

It started on Greenback Lane and Indian River Drive during a routine traffic stop Thursday morning. Authorities say the suspect attempted to give them a false name.

At some point, the driver took off and led authorities on a chase onto Interstate 80 before crashing into a pole and at least three cars on Zenith Drive.

The suspect attempted to run away but officers were able to catch him.

He was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s