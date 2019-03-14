  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Palo Alto, SAT


PALO ALTO (KPIX 5) — Among those charged in the largest college admissions scandal filed in U.S. court, 13 of them are high-powered Bay Area parents. One couple from Palo Alto paid thousands of dollars to boost their son’s SAT.

Dr. Gregory Colburn and his wife Amy are among the 33 defendants identified as “wealthy parents” accused of making the bribes. KPIX 5 approached Dr. Colburn in in the driveway of his Palo Alto home on Wednesday, but he didn’t return comment when asked about the allegations.

Colburn then returned inside his home, where he remained for the rest of the afternoon.

Read the full story at CBSSanFrancisco.com.

