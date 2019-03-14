



— A Kansas woman says a bullet that flew into her home was stopped by what she describes as an act of God.

Constance Effie, 70, said was sitting in her living room inside her home Saturday evening when she heard what she thought was a bomb.

“I thought maybe our TV blew up,” Effie told WDAF. “I thought I was in a war zone because that was the loudest noise I ever heard.”

The noise was a bullet that hit the side of her house.

“We looked all around and didn’t see a hole anywhere and I thought, ‘Look, that picture — the glass is all broken,'” she said.

The picture that stopped the bullet was hanging two feet above where she was sitting. It just happened to be a framed copy of the Lord’s Prayer.

“It hit [the picture] and fell down behind [the couch]. But if it hadn’t had the metal there, it might’ve came on in and hit one of us,” she said.

Effie and her husband, who was also inside the home at the time, were not injured but she was briefly hospitalized after the shooting for what she called a minor, stress-related heart attack.

Effie says she hears gunshots in her neighborhood all the time. She does not know who’s responsible but wishes they would stop.

“We just hope and pray they understand not to do this anymore,” Effie said.

Police are investigating the shooting, but do not have any suspects at this time.