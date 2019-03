VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Westbound Interstate 80 is experiencing major delays in Vacaville due to a crash Thursday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 5 a.m. near Mason Street. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but several lanes were blocked as a result.

Daniel Teitgen snapped this photo of the traffic backup this morning on WB I-80 in #Vacaville due to a crash. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/eXZmimStBS — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) March 14, 2019

All lanes were reopened just after 7 a.m., but expect residual delays for the time being.

It will take a little over 30 minutes to get from Dixon to Fairfield, according to Google Maps.