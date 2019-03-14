SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A search is on for the driver who struck a biker in North Sacramento and took off.

The incident happened late Thursday morning near Palmer Street and Del Paso Boulevard.

Sacramento police say a man was riding a motorized bike and was clipped by a driver heading in the same direction. The van took off, leaving the rider in the street.

The collision left the rider with major injuries, officers say. He has been taken to the hospital.

The suspect’s car has only been described as a dark sedan. Investigators are looking for anyone else who may have seen the incident.

Neighbors in the area say speed and truck traffic in the area is a big problem. Some neighbors have even bought signs that ask drivers to slow down.