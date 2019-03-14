  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A search is on for the driver who struck a biker in North Sacramento and took off.

The incident happened late Thursday morning near Palmer Street and Del Paso Boulevard.

Sacramento police say a man was riding a motorized bike and was clipped by a driver heading in the same direction. The van took off, leaving the rider in the street.

The collision left the rider with major injuries, officers say. He has been taken to the hospital.

The suspect’s car has only been described as a dark sedan. Investigators are looking for anyone else who may have seen the incident.

Neighbors in the area say speed and truck traffic in the area is a big problem. Some neighbors have even bought signs that ask drivers to slow down.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s