SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Rev. Al Sharpton says he will be coming to Sacramento next week to be part of the one-year anniversary of the shooting of Stephon Clark.

Sharpton delivered the eulogy at Clark’s funeral last year. He has continued to visit Sacramento to advocate for Clark’s family.

Thursday, Sharpton tweeted that he will be a part of the memorial come Monday, March 18.

Several events leading up to the anniversary have been planned by Clark’s family and community activists.

A remembrance commemoration is planned on Monday for Clark.

Families, activists and students are also planning to march to the State Capitol on Thursday in honor of Clark. The activists will be pushing for lawmakers to pass a bill to update the police use of force policy.

