



(CBS) — Olivia Jade Giannulli is starting to feel the backlash over her parents’ alleged involvement in the massive college admissions scandal. Amid a flurry of criticism and #boycottsephora tweets, Sephora is ending its relationship with Giannulli — the 19-year-old social media influencer whose parents, actress Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to get her and her sister designated as recruits to the USC crew team, despite the fact that neither girl ever rowed crew.

Olivia Jade apparently capitalized on her experience at USC with sponsored posts for various brands. She also

worked with beauty retailer Sephora on numerous occasions to promote its products, attend events and collaborate on the Olivia Jade x Sephora Collection Bronze & Illuminate Palette.

Sephora put out a statement Thursday announcing the end of the partnership. “After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately,” a Sephora spokesperson told CBS News.

The $28 Olivia Jade palette with Sephora was launched in December 2018; it was restocked in January 2019 after selling out.

