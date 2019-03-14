  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:deputy-involved shooting, FATAL SHOOTING, Modesto, Stanislaus County News


SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — The Stanislaus County Deputy involved in the shooting death of a Modesto woman two years ago will stand trial.

A judge said there was enough evidence against Justin Wall, who is accused of killing a woman during a police chase back in 2017. The charges were filed against deputy Justin Wall for the February 2017 shooting of Evin Olsen Yadegar during a pursuit.

Yadegar was sought in a battery at the Hampton Inn on Feb. 26, 2017, and deputies attempted to pull her over.

Previous testimony claimed the woman, Yadegar, was acting crazy as she tried to drive away from investigators in Ripon. Thursday prosecutors said Yadegar stopped her car during the chase.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirkse issued a statement saying, “This is a tragic situation for everyone involved. We respect the criminal justice system and will wait for the process to be complete.”

According to the Sheriff’s office, Wall will remain on administrative duties through the trial.

