WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A herd of hungry goats are busy clearing out brush in West Sacramento.

The herd was captured on video by the City of West Sacramento during their “commute” on Thursday.

The goats are employed as all-natural lawnmowers, taking advantage of the animals’ appetite for grass to help clear out overgrown areas around West Sacramento. It’s an annual sight for West Sacramento residents.

Anyone looking to catch a glimpse of the goats in action can head down to the Clarksburg Branch Line Trail, where the herd will be stationed for the next few days.

Earlier in March, the goats were out at the Barge Canal putting in work.