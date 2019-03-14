Filed Under:goats, West Sacramento News

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A herd of hungry goats are busy clearing out brush in West Sacramento.

The herd was captured on video by the City of West Sacramento during their “commute” on Thursday.

The goats are employed as all-natural lawnmowers, taking advantage of the animals’ appetite for grass to help clear out overgrown areas around West Sacramento. It’s an annual sight for West Sacramento residents.

Anyone looking to catch a glimpse of the goats in action can head down to the Clarksburg Branch Line Trail, where the herd will be stationed for the next few days.

Earlier in March, the goats were out at the Barge Canal putting in work.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s