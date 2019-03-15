SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Four people are under arrest in connection to an ATM skimming ring out of Sacramento. Sacramento Sheriff’s Deputies say the ring operated in Sacramento, Folsom, as well as Reno Nevada.

Detectives were made aware of skimming devices on ATMs around the region that had compromised the account information of approximately 40 people in the Sacramento area.

After narrowing down a suspect, Hi-Tech Crimes detectives tracked their suspect to an apartment complex in downtown Sacramento. Detectives arrested the suspect and three other individuals who had been living at the downtown apartment.

Deputies said a search warrant revealed approximately 20 ATM skimming devices, numerous recording devices designed and built to be concealed at ATMs, a large volume of re-encoded debit cards, manufacturing equipment needed to design and build more skimming devices, and several computers and equipment needed to re-encode debit/credit cards.

All four suspects were placed under arrest and booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail. Detectives are conducting follow-up investigation as information was located which shows the suspects had potentially been active in the United States from Arizona to Washington since December of 2018.