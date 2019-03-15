  • CBS13On Air

STANSILAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities say a driver is lucky they weren’t seriously hurt after their car “limboed” under an overturned trailer.

The incident happened Friday morning along rural Highway 132 near Paradise Road, due west of Modesto.

California Highway Patrol’s Modesto division posted a picture of the crash’s aftermath. It appears the Honda driver of a Honda drove under the drawbar of a truck hauling a trailer – shearing off the roof of the car.

The car somehow limboed under the truck's drawbar. (Credit: CHP Modesto)

Miraculously, CHP says no one was seriously injured in the crash.

It’s unclear what led up to the trailer overturning.

Highway 132 at Paradise Road is closed for the time being.

 

