SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Country superstar Eric Church is coming to Sacramento for a two-night stay come November.

Eric and the Double Down Tour are coming back for more. Visit https://t.co/ccGLkyyZMp for a list of new dates, and for information about pit tickets and pre-sales. pic.twitter.com/nlwIBydpU3 — Eric Church (@ericchurch) March 15, 2019

Church announced more than a dozen new dates to his “Double Down” Tour on Friday, Sacramento being among them. The Golden 1 Center will be hosting Church on Nov. 22 and 23.

It won’t be the first time Church has played at the Golden 1 Center. He last played in Sacramento for his “Holdin’ My Own” Tour back on March 30, 2017.

Tickets for the November double date go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m.