



— Reporting school bullying just got a lot easier in Elk Grove. Students and parents can now report from their smartphone or computer.

Bullying is a prevalent problem at schools and so many students and parents are afraid to speak up.

“Some people just don’t feel comfortable actually walking into the office and actually talking face to face with a person about something,”Elk Grove Unified Communications Director Xanthia Pinkerton.

Making a report is pretty simple. The district showed that reporters just fill in who was bullied, who was doing the bullying (if the information is known), the location, and time and date of the incident.

Parents and students can also use their phones to send in video or photo evidence.

Zane Alaaraj is a senior in Elk Grove. He says the system could help his 12-year-old brother stay safe.

“If he gets bullied and he doesn’t know what to do he could use the system to help if he’s scared to tell one of us. Or, he doesn’t want me getting involved,” Alaaraj said.

Grandmother Roseanna Bloomstein said anything to help stop bullying sounds good to her.

“It’s going on and it has to be stopped. And, the kids don’t deserve it that are being bullied. There’s no reason for that,” Bloomstein said.

Reports started coming in on Monday when the system went live.

Sacramento City Unified School District has a different system in place, a form people can download, fill out, and email to report incidents of bullying.