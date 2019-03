SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Raley’s has been ordered to pay $350,000 in penalties after expired products were found on store shelves in Sacramento and three other counties.

The complaint, filed by Sacramento, Santa Clara, Shasta, and Sonoma District Attorneys, claimed Raley’s sold over-the-counter medications, baby food, and formulas that were expired.

The West Sacramento-based chain will now pull those products from shelves one week before they expire.