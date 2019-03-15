SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento City Unified School District teachers overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike.

The teachers association revealed the results of their vote on Friday.

The 92 percent vote in favor doesn’t automatically mean the approximately 2800 teachers, nurses, psychologists, social workers, librarians and specialists will strike.

In response to the vote, the district said:

“A strike would put the district on the fast track to a state takeover which would only hurt our students, families, and employees. We believe the grounds for the strike laid out by SCTA leaders today are unfounded. A strike is not the solution to address any concerns about the district’s practices.”

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg called for renewed negotiations between the district and teachers.

A joint statement by Sacramento County Supervisor Phil Serna and myself calling for renewed negotiations between the Sacramento City Unified School District and the Sacramento Teachers Association. We stand ready to mediate. @officialSCUSD pic.twitter.com/BHS85Gzwf4 — Darrell Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) March 15, 2019

“While neither of us has any direct oversight of the schools, today’s strike vote by the Sacramento City Teachers Association compels us to urge the district and the union to resume negotiations and explore all options as soon as possible,” Steinberg said in a statement.

“Sacrifices will have to be made. Otherwise, we face a state takeover and draconian cuts that will hurt both our students and district employees,” Steinberg continued.

The district has continued to warn that Sac City Unified schools are projected to run out of cash by November. A state takeover of the district looms if officials can’t find a solution.

Earlier in March, the district’s Board of Education voted to cut 30 administrative positions in an attempt to fix massive budget problems.