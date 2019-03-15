  • CBS13On Air

Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Local authorities are increasing patrols around area mosques after the mass shooting that left dozens dead in New Zealand.

Both the Sacramento Police Department and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department say they are increasing patrols near Muslim places of worship and schools on Friday. Officials note, at this point, there doesn’t appear to be any local threats.

“We are closely monitoring the tragedy in New Zealand, and are working with our federal and allied law enforcement partners through our intelligence and threat assessment centers to ensure there is no local connection or threat,” Sheriff Scott Jones said in a statement on Friday.

New Zealand authorities say 49 people were killed in the shootings at two mosques. A suspected shooter, an Australian national, is being charged with murder.

The man who reportedly claims responsibility for the attack released a manifesto, referencing “white genocide” driven by “mass immigration.”

President Donald Trump and other leaders have offered their condolences to New Zealand after the attack.

Reporting from CBS News contributed to this story.

