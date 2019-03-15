Filed Under:Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A woman is under arrest after officers say she intentionally crashed into another car in Stockton.

The incident happened near Benjamin Holt Drive and El Dorado Street just before noon on Thursday.

Stockton police say some men reported they were driving when the woman – 22-year-old Tamia Piggee – intentionally struck their car with her car.

Tamia Piggee's booking photo. (Credit: Stockton Police Department)

Piggee was later caught and arrested.

Exactly what led up to the incident is unclear at this point. Investigators have not commented on if Piggee knew the victims.

She has been booked at San Joaquin County Jail and is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

