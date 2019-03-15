Surveillance photos of the suspect during some of the robberies. (Credit: Vacaville Police Department)

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Police say they have arrested a suspect in a recent chain of convenience store and gas station robberies.

According to the Vacaville Police Department, at least five recent robberies are believed to be linked to the suspect.

Cameras show the suspect with all black clothing, including a black hoodie and mask and wielding a knife demanding the cash.

Tuesday morning, police stopped Robert Manson walking around at 3 a.m. with a plastic grocery bag containing gloves, a kitchen knife and items similar to ones taken from the series of robberies.

After further investigation, Manson was arrested on five counts of robbery.