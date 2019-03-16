



MARION, Ind. (WXIN) — A Marion, Indiana man found a body under his antique floor safe while cleaning out his garage after a suspected break-in.

“My mind couldn’t comprehend it. This can’t be real. It’s like some strange tale,” said the homeowner George Hollingsworth.

Police say the investigation began on March 13 at 8:20 p.m.

Hollingsworth reported to police on March 12 that he suspected someone had broken into his garage. He told police the garage door frame was damaged.

Hollingsworth’s garage was packed with clutter, so he started cleaning it the following day to see if anything was stolen.

While cleaning, he discovered his 900-pound antique floor safe had been knocked over. That’s when Hollingsworth found a body underneath the safe.

“I came in and told my wife, ‘I think we’ve got a dead body out there.’ She thought I was kidding,” said Hollingsworth.

George’s wife quickly called 911. Amid the mess of the garage, the first officer on scene initially wasn’t sure the man was actually dead.

“The officer walked in and said, ‘Buddy. Hey buddy,'” said Hollingsworth. “I’m was thinking he’s dead. Come on now.”

Eventually fire crews arrived, lifted up the antique safe and pulled out the mangled corpse.

Hollingsworth isn’t sure why anyone would try to move the heavy safe.

“I don’t know. I don’t understand why they would do that,” said Hollingsworth. “There’s nothing in it. It’s empty. It’s just one my dad had.”

George says didn’t recognize the man who died on his garage floor, but wishes he had made it out alive.

“I would have rather seen him steal stuff and get out than die like that. What a horrible way to die,” said Hollingsworth.

Thursday evening, police identified the man as 28-year-old Jeremiah A. Disney of Marion. An autopsy has been completed. The findings are pending further investigation.

