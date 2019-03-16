VACAVILLE (CBS13)- Multiple agencies working together on a 3-alarm fire at the Alamo Garden Apartments in Vacaville. One person was taken to the hospital, complaining of difficulty breathing.

“You couldn’t even see the daylight. It was nothing but thick black smoke,” one resident, Jeffery Hunt, said.

Firefighters were called out to this complex three times, just today. Around 8 a.m. there was a fire in one unit. The fire investigators believe it was accidental and possibly caused by an electrical issue.

Around noon there was a report of smoke in the area. Then a few hours later, the fire department came back out here, again. This time it was a 3-alarm fire.

“A little after four, everything went up in the flames,” Hunt said.

The fire chief says the fire reached the attic, and all the units in the building share that attic. So the insulation was ripped out, from ceiling to floor.

Now fire investigators are trying to figure out if the fires were related. In the meantime, the American Red Cross is helping the 14 people who don’t have a home to return to.