ISLETON(CBS13)- A Sacramento State graduate died after driving off a road and crashed into the Sacramento River Saturday evening.

Family and friends identified the driver of the vehicle as Aaron Huang from Antioch.

CBS13 spoke to Aaron’s close friend, Travis Ake, telling us they knew something was wrong when they couldn’t get a hold of Aaron.

“Something just didn’t feel right. So I called him again. Called him again. It just went straight to voicemail and so after that, I really started to get concerned and I started making phone calls,” Travis Ake, said.

Aaron Huang’s friends and family started calling police yesterday when they realized his car’s description matched what officers were looking for in the Sacramento River.

Saturday night witnesses told California Highway Patrol they saw a car go into the river off Isleton Road but they didn’t see anyone in the water. Law enforcement was called out, but it wasn’t until Sunday when they were able to find the car

Aaron’s friends and family still in shock, but want to remember how he much he loved everyone, and how he spent his time giving back, at local hospitals.

“He did a lot of volunteer work and stuff there. Pushing wheelchairs or helping out in some shape or form. That’s just what he was. He was always there to help. He was always there to lift up somebody’s spirit,” Ake said.

Aaron attended Deer Valley High School in Antioch. He then attended Holy Names University where he played soccer and transferred to Sacramento State graduating in 2018.