WOODLAND (CBS13) – A suspect is under arrest following the fatal shooting of a man in Woodland.

At 11:53 p.m. Friday officers were called out to the area of West and Beamer streets for the report of shots fired and a man down in the street.

Officers responded to the scene and located a truck that was running in the middle of the street with the driver’s door open. A male was located nearby lying on his back and suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the UCD Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

At approximately 1:35 pm Saturday, police arrested 30-year-old Stefon Clifford Ceaser at a residence on Nevada Avenue without incident.

He was booked into Yolo County Jail on suspicion of murder.

