4:12 p.m. Update: The Placer County Sheriff’s swift water dive team has located the man who fell into the American River Sunday evening.

The victim, 23-year-old Andy Odon Ortega Fonseca of Sacramento, was found deceased.

—

AUBURN (CBS13) – Search crews are resuming their efforts to find a man who fell into the American River on Sunday evening.

The man and his fiancée were out taking pictures at the confluence of the American River near the No Hands Bridge when he fell into the swift waters, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says.

Crews with Cal Fire’s NEU division, California State Parks and the Placer Sheriff searched through the evening for the man, but had to suspend their efforts around 9 p.m. due to darkness.

Monday, crews will be back out at the confluence of the American River to Folsom Lake to search for the man.

His name has not been released at this point.