ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – A nine-year-old boy was killed in a crash allegedly caused by a DUI suspect in the Arden Arcade area early Sunday morning.

The incident happened just after 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Marconi Avenue and Bell Street.

California Highway Patrol says two cars, a Toyota Corolla and an Infinity QX56, were involved in the crash. Investigators believe the Infinity, which was being driven by 27-year-old Roseville resident Rene Zaragoza Jr., ran through a red light and collided with the Toyota in the intersection.

Officers say Zaragoza Jr. took off before they got there. Both people in the Toyota, the nine-year-old boy and a woman, were taken to the hospital.

The boy was soon pronounced dead from his injuries, CHP says.

Officers later arrested Zaragoza Jr. at his home. He was first treated for some minor injuries before he was booked into Sacramento County Jail.

Zaragoza Jr. is facing multiple felony charges, including murder, hit-and-run causing injury or death, driving under the influence, and failure to have an in ignition interlock device.