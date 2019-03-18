



Need another reason to be excited for spring’s arrival?

Both Dairy Queen and Rita’s Italian Ice are celebrating the first day of spring on Wednesday, March 20 with some freebies.

While Dairy Queen is not charging for the cones, it is soliciting donations for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Dairy Queen said it raised $300,000 for the charity on the same day last year. Dairy Queen said that donations will stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Dairy Queen has 6,800 locations worldwide.

Find your closest Dairy Queen location here: dairyqueen.com/us-en/locator/

Rita’s Italian Ice will continue their annual tradition of giving away free Italian ice from noon until 9 p.m.

Last year, they gave away almost 1 million cups of Italian ice on the first day of spring.