SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento State fraternity that was the target of an investigation over hazing is no longer being recognized by the university, officials say.

Sac State officials say the removal of recognition for the Delta Chi fraternity will be in place for three years.

The move comes after an internal investigation of misconduct at the fraternity. Two allegations of hazing surfaced in recent months. One of the incidents was allegedly captured on video, showing a person bound and gagged.

Back in February, after reports of the incidents surfaced, Sac State ordered Delta Chi to cease and desist all activity.

Delta Chi has until Wednesday to appeal the decision to no longer be recognized.