RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Sacramento Metro firefighters knocked down a fire at a vacant structure on Folsom Boulevard Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported near Mills Park Road and Folsom Blvd just before 5 p.m.

#MetroFire is o/s of a 2 alarm structure fire on #FolsomBlvd bear Mills Pk Rd pic.twitter.com/A2WpsAQrz4 — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) March 18, 2019

Firefighters said multiple businesses were affected with water and smoke damage, but the fire was mostly contained inside the vacant former Rancho’s Club Casino.

Officials said traffic should be cleared on Folsom Boulevard after 6 p.m.