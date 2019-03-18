  • CBS13On Air

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Police are asking for help in finding a missing 9-year-old girl from Elk Grove.

Elk Grove police say Phoemela Miranda was last seen Sunday afternoon at her home along Bashkir Court. Family says Phoemela was upset about being put on restriction.

Photo of Phoemela Miranda provided by the Elk Grove Police Department.

Phoemela, who stands around 4′ tall and weighs about 80 pounds, was last seen wearing a gray shirt and grey leggings.

She is considered at-risk due to her age.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she might be is asked to contact Elk Grove police at (916) 691-5246.

