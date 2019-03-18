



— Assemblyman James Gallagher (R-Yuba City), who has been a very vocal advocate for the firing of a UC Davis Professor who advocated for the killing of police, has introduced a House Resolution calling for his termination.

The professor at the center of the controversy, Joshua Clover, is a tenured UC Davis professor in the Department of Comparative Literature. In recent months Clover’s comments from a 2015 interview have been criticized. He said, ‘People think cops need to be reformed — they need to be killed’ in response to the question, “what’s wrong with society today?”

Last week, Gallagher delivered over 10,000 petitions to the UC Davis administration from individuals requesting Clover be fired.

“It’s not a viewpoint. It’s an invitation to mass murder is what it is. That’s why incitements to violence are not protected speech under the first amendment,” Gallagher said.

In response to previous articles on this subject, Clover has said, “On the day that police have as much to fear from literature professors as Black kids do from police, I will definitely have a statement.”

Gallagher hopes the resolution will send a united message from the legislature urging the University to take action.