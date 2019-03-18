  • CBS13On Air

Blue light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background.

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Roseville police are searching for a white male in his 20s with dark hair.

Police said officers responded to a minor traffic collision off Sheffield Way in the South Cirby neighborhood when an involved party allegedly assaulted an officer and ran away.

Several officers responded to the area searching for the suspect. The City of Rocklin K9, Citrus Heights K9, and UAS teams are assisting in the search.

Anyone with information call the Roseville Police Department.

