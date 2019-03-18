MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — A manhunt is underway after a high-speed chase in Marysville ended with a violent crash and a suspect on the run.

Police pulled over 28-year-old Jonathan Mims early Sunday morning for speeding. During their investigation, officials said they could smell alcohol and marijuana and asked Mims to step out of the car. That’s when he sped off.

Mims ended up crashing into a fence and power pole before running away on foot. The car came to a stop on the driver side door with a female passenger trapped inside.

Firefighters rescued the female from the vehicle but could not locate Mims. Officers did say they found Mims’ wallet and a small amount of marijuana.

Additionally, officers reportedly found a loaded black revolver near the driver’s door in the grass.

Mims is wanted for felony evading and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.