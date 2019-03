KNIGHTS FERRY (CBS13) – Search crews will be back on the Stanislaus River near Knight’s Ferry to search for a young girl who fell into the water on Sunday.

Her father and some people nearby jumped in to save her, but she was never found.

Crews searched for 5-year-old girl for more than three hours before darkness forced them to suspend their efforts.

Crews will be back out on Monday.

Water is moving fast along area rivers, officials warn.