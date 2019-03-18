SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Monday marks one year since the death of Stephon Clark.

To honor his memory, his family has put together a four-day legacy weekend that started on Friday.

A remembrance at Genesis Church is planned for Monday. The Rev. Al Sharpton, who also helped the family put together the legacy weekend, is expected to be in attendance.

The theme of Sunday’s event was peace and love. Families from around the area were invited to join in games, basketball tournaments, arts and crafts, and a talent showcase.

“It makes me happy that we’re able to bring people together during these tumultuous times, and stand in solidarity, and bring a day of peace and love, and have art and games, and fashion, and all these different things because it means a lot,” said Stephon’s brother Stevante.

Also on Monday, lawyers are expected to announce an injunction against police after 84 people were arrested during a protest in late February.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office has declined to file charges against any of the protesters.