



STOCKTON (CBS SF) – For another year, the Stockton and Modesto areas on the outskirts of the Bay Area once again lead the country in the percentage of so-called “super commuters” who travel to work at least 90 minutes one-way.

According to Apartment List, 11.2 percent of commuters from the Stockton area, more than 27,300 people, travel over at least hour-and-a half to the office. In the neighboring Modesto area, 8.7 percent or nearly 15,700 people, are super commuters.

Last year, another survey by the real estate website also had Stockton and Modesto at the top of the list of super commuting areas.

Researchers found Stockton and Modesto are part of a national trend where the bulk of super commuters are on the periphery of major job centers, such as the Bay Area.

