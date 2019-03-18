  • CBS13On Air

RIPON (CBS13) — A police chase over the weekend led to the arrest of two Modesto teens and the recovery of a missing 12-year-old girl out of Turlock.

Ripon police said officers responded to the area of Jack Tone Rd. on a stolen vehicle notification Saturday evening. When officers arrived they found the vehicle leaving a parking lot and attempted to pull it over on Santos Avenue.

The vehicle failed to stop and officers started a short pursuit. Officers conducted a “high-risk stop” near Hoff Drive and took the three occupants of the vehicle into custody.

The driver was identified as a 16-year-old from Modesto. He was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and evading a police officer. The rear passenger, also a 16-year-old boy from Modesto was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

The front passenger, a 12-year-old girl from Turlock, was determined to be a missing person. She was transported to the police department and later turned over to a parent.

