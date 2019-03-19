  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:CHP, Dixon, motor home

DIXON (CBS13) – A motor home caught fire in Dixon, killing two people and injuring others.

Around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, police received word of a fire in the 600 block of South First Street. When they arrived at the scene, police found two men people lying outside the motor home. Officers pulled them to safety and learned two more people were inside of the vehicle, which at that point was fully engulfed in flames.

The two people who died were both males, according to a Dixon Fire Department statement.

Since the incident happened on Dixon Fairgrounds, CHP officers are investigating the cause of the fire.

 

