



(CNN) — A Washington state teen has pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment after pushing her friend off a bridge into a river.

Tay’lor Smith, 19, pleaded guilty in a Clark County court Monday, an assistant to Judge Darvin J. Zimmerman said. She had previously pleaded not guilty in September, CNN affiliate KPTV reported.

Video of Smith pushing 16-year-old Jordan Holgerson off the Moulton Falls Bridge last summer went viral. The footage shows Jordan flailing and screamingas she plunges about 60 feet into the East Fork Lewis River.

The fall broke four of Jordan’s ribs and damaged a lung. Doctors said the fall could have been fatal. Smith is scheduled to be sentenced March 27. She faces up to a year in jail.

