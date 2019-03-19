



Searchers are resuming their efforts Tuesday to find a 5-year-old girl who fell into the Stanislaus river over the weekend .

Matilda Ortiz was with her family when she slipped on a rock and into the water, according to a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department statement.

Firefighters in the Sacramento area urge people who visit the river areas to use caution in and near the water, especially in dangerous spots like around the nimbus hatchery, and anywhere the rivers merge.

Deputies say multiple people jumped in after Matilda, including her father.