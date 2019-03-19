TURLOCK (CBS13) —Turlock Police are searching for a man who allegedly called a student racial slurs and then pulled out a knife.

It happened at Dutcher Middle School off East Hawkeye Avenue and Colorado. The seventh grader says she was walking to school when a man on a bike approached her.

Parents across the Turlock unified say they received a warning message from the district this afternoon.

“I don’t let him walk to school, I drive him to school, even though I live 3 or 4 blocks away from school I still drive him,” said one parent.

Police say the adults in question was wearing a black hat and sweatshirt and was riding a bicycle.