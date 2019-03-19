



The suspect, identified as Shane Pellandini, who was involved in a physical altercation with an officer last night, is now in police custody. The suspect was arrested late today in Sacramento County thanks to officers and deputies from Placer County, Sac Sheriff’s and Sac City. pic.twitter.com/ybuEfe9Bog — Roseville CA Police (@RSVL_Police) March 20, 2019

Roseville police arrested Shane Pellandini late Tuesday in Sacramento County after he was reportedly involved in an altercation with an officer Monday night.

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Roseville police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a police officer.

Police said officers responded to a minor traffic collision off Sheffield Way in the South Cirby neighborhood when an involved party allegedly assaulted an officer and ran away.

Several officers responded to the area searching for the suspect who has been identified as Shane Pellandini. He’s described as White, in his 20s, with dark hair — brown or possibly black.

Anyone with information call the Roseville Police Department.