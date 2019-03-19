SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Starbucks is changing its Rewards program and now customers can earn merchandise, in addition to drinks and food.

In an email sent to Starbucks Rewards members, the Seattle-based coffee shop said starting April 16 customers can cash in their stars for a number of new perks:

25 Stars: Extra shot or pump of vanilla, Espresso shot, substitute Coconut milk

50 Stars: Hot brewed coffee, bakery item, hot tea

150 Stars: Handcrafted drink, hot breakfast, parfait

200 Stars: Salads, sandwiches, protein box

400 Stars: Bag of coffee, tumbler, select merchandise

Starbucks Rewards customers earn stars based on how much money they spend. Every dollars spent earns 2 Stars, and customers have opportunities to earn Bonus Stars and participate in Double Star Days.