(CBS13) – A suspected drunk driver accused of hitting and killing a 9-year-old boy and severely injuring his mother is set to face a judge today.

On Sunday morning, 27-year-old Rene Zaragoza ran a red light and crashed into the family’s car, say police. Zaragoza was driving illegally without an anti-drunk driving tool that he was supposed to use after a 2013 DUI conviction.

He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m.