MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities say a woman is under arrest after she allegedly set her boyfriend’s Modesto home and car on fire.

The incident happened on March 10. According to the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit, firefighters responded to a fire at a home along Wild Poppy Court in northwest Modesto and found flames coming from the second story.

After an investigation, Stanislaus Regional FIU determined that the fire had been started by a person living at the home – 32-year-old Amanda Barr.

Not only is she alleged to have started the house fire, investigators say Barr also drove her boyfriend’s car to downtown Stockton and lit it on fire. She took video of the fire and ran off.

In total, the fires caused $150,000 in damage to the house and $18,000 to the car.

Barr was arrested on Tuesday after investigators learned she had returned to the Modesto area. She was booked into Stanislaus County Jail and is facing arson charges.