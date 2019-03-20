STANISLAUS (CBS13) — The Sheriff’s Department confirms they have found the body of 5-year-old Matilda Ortiz four days after she fell into the Stanislaus River at Knight’s Ferry.

Her body was recovered Wednesday afternoon by volunteers searching the area around 4:45 p.m., according to deputies. Matilda’s family has verified that the body recovered was the missing 5-year-old who fell into the river on Sunday at 5:00 PM.

Ortiz was visiting the river with her family Sunday afternoon when she slipped on a rock and fell into the cold rushing waters. Crews searched for Ortiz every day for the last four days.

The child’s family has been camped out at the river since Matilda fell in, searching along the shores and even in the dangerous waters.

