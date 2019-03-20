  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Homelessness

SACRAMENTO (AP) – Gov. Gavin Newsom and California’s big city mayors are pushing for more money to help the homeless, on top of the $500 million the state already is spending on one of its most vexing problems.

The new Democratic governor and the mayors touted the state’s Homeless Emergency Aid Program on Wednesday while calling for additional money.

It gives cities flexible grants to address homelessness.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, chairman of the 13-member Big City Mayors group, said they’re seeking another $500 million and maybe “a little bit more” in next year’s budget.

But Assembly Budget Committee chairman Phil Ting, who sought the money last year, says he can’t promise even that amount, let alone an expansion.

Newsom’s proposed budget includes $500 million for emergency shelters, navigation centers and housing.

