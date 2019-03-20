Filed Under:Davis News, train vs. pedestrian

DAVIS (CBS13) — A person was struck by a train while “trespassing” on the tracks in Davis Wednesday afternoon, according to Amtrak.

Amtrak said the person came into contact with the Capitol Corridor train just before 2 p.m. The train was coming from Oakland. There were no injuries to the passengers or crew on board.

It is unknown at this time what condition the pedestrian is in.

The incident has delayed the 530 train approximately 2 hours and delayed the Amtrak Capitol Corridor train 541.

The Amtrak Police Department and local law enforcement are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s