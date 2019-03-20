DAVIS (CBS13) — A person was struck by a train while “trespassing” on the tracks in Davis Wednesday afternoon, according to Amtrak.

Amtrak said the person came into contact with the Capitol Corridor train just before 2 p.m. The train was coming from Oakland. There were no injuries to the passengers or crew on board.

It is unknown at this time what condition the pedestrian is in.

The incident has delayed the 530 train approximately 2 hours and delayed the Amtrak Capitol Corridor train 541.

The Amtrak Police Department and local law enforcement are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.