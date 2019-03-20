Filed Under:Modesto News


MODESTO (CBS13) – Detectives have made an arrest in the case of thousands of dollars worth of rare merchandise stolen from a Modesto comic book store.

Modesto police say 39-year-old David Garcia has been arrested in connection to the break-ins at Invincible Comics back in February. About $5,000 worth or rare comic books and other merchandise was taken.

David Garcia's booking photo. (Credit: Modesto Police Department)

The thefts happened over the course of two break-ins within a 48-hour period.

Garcia has been booked for burglary of the comic book store. An alleged accomplice, 37-year-old Danett Hansen, is still sought by detectives.

Some of the rare comics, including an “Amazing Superman” and “Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen #134,” were later returned after being spotted up for sale on eBay, Letgo and Offer Up.

Anyone with more information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Modesto Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.

