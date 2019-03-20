



— A 21-year-old from Ceres is wanted in an attempted murder case after reportedly shooting at a victim who was attempting to drive away in Turlock.

Police say the incident happened on the morning of Friday, March 8 when a male victim and his female associate arrived at a house on South First Street. Shortly after, Thomas McAbee and Luiz Martinez, both 21-years-old, arrived at the residence and challenged the victim to a fight.

When the victim began to leave the parking lot, McAbee and Martinez reportedly fired a gun at the victim.

Police believe the motive for the shooting is due to the victim’s gang member status.

Martinez was arrested on March 12 for attempted murder. He was booked in the Stanislaus County Jail with additional allegations of participation in a criminal street gang and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

McAbee has not yet been located. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Detective Paul Inderbitzen at (209) 668-5550 ext. 6751. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at (209) 668-5550 ext. 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us, if you wish to remain anonymous.